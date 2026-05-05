Russian attacks on Ukraine kill 15 civilians, injure at least 72 over past day

Russian strikes on Ukraine killed 15 civilians and injured at least 72 over the past day, regional authorities said on May 5.

Russia launched 11 Iskander ballistic missiles in the overnight attacks, as well as 164 Shahed-type drones in overnight attacks, Ukraine's Air Force reported. Air defenses downed 149 of the drones, but only one of the Iskanders.

The deadliest strike targeted Ukrainian oil and gas infrastructure in Poltava and Kharkiv Oblasts. In what appeared to be a "double-tap" strike, Russia killed two emergency workers responding to an earlier call, as well as three employees of Naftogaz, the state-owned oil and gas company.

"They struck again very treacherously with a missile when emergency service workers (DSNS) were already on site, extinguishing the fire," Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, wrote on Telegram. Those strikes injured another 37 people.

The overnight attacks extended nationwide. Vadym Filashkin, governor of Ukrainian-controlled Donetsk Oblast, reported six dead and 14 injured among civilians over the past 24 hours.

In nearby Zaporizhzhya Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported three dead and 11 injured in Russian attacks over the previous day. Neighboring Dnipropetrovsk Oblast saw no deaths but two injuries overnight.

Further south in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported two residents dead and seven injured.

In Sumy Oblast, to the far north, Oleh Hryhorov reported one dead and five injured overnight. Chernihiv Oblast, which has been relatively less affected by recent Russian attacks, also saw three residents injured, though authorities reported no deaths.