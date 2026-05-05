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Russian attacks on Ukraine kill 15 civilians, injure at least 72 over past day

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by Kollen Post
Russian attacks on Ukraine kill 15 civilians, injure at least 72 over past day
Firefighters respond to a blaze in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on May 5 (Telegram / Governor Oleksandr Hanzha)

Russian strikes on Ukraine killed 15 civilians and injured at least 72 over the past day, regional authorities said on May 5.

Russia launched 11 Iskander ballistic missiles in the overnight attacks, as well as 164 Shahed-type drones in overnight attacks, Ukraine's Air Force reported. Air defenses downed 149 of the drones, but only one of the Iskanders.

The deadliest strike targeted Ukrainian oil and gas infrastructure in Poltava and Kharkiv Oblasts. In what appeared to be a "double-tap" strike, Russia killed two emergency workers responding to an earlier call, as well as three employees of Naftogaz, the state-owned oil and gas company.

"They struck again very treacherously with a missile when emergency service workers (DSNS) were already on site, extinguishing the fire," Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, wrote on Telegram. Those strikes injured another 37 people.

The overnight attacks extended nationwide. Vadym Filashkin, governor of Ukrainian-controlled Donetsk Oblast, reported six dead and 14 injured among civilians over the past 24 hours.

In nearby Zaporizhzhya Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported three dead and 11 injured in Russian attacks over the previous day. Neighboring Dnipropetrovsk Oblast saw no deaths but two injuries overnight.

Further south in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported two residents dead and seven injured.

In Sumy Oblast, to the far north, Oleh Hryhorov reported one dead and five injured overnight. Chernihiv Oblast, which has been relatively less affected by recent Russian attacks, also saw three residents injured, though authorities reported no deaths.

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The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil

Russian attackKherson OblastSumy OblastKharkiv OblastUkrnaftaRussiaDrone attackIskander MissileMissile attack
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Kollen Post

Defense Industry Reporter

Kollen Post is the defense industry reporter at the Kyiv Independent. Based in Kyiv, he covers weapons production and defense tech. Originally from western Michigan, he speaks Russian and Ukrainian. His work has appeared in Radio Free Europe, Fortune, Breaking Defense, the Cipher Brief, the Foreign Policy Research Institute, FT’s Sifted, and Science Magazine. He holds a BA from Vanderbilt University.

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