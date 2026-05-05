Russian mass attack on Ukrainian oil, gas infrastructure kills 5

Russia's overnight attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure killed five people and injured 37 others, Ukraine's state-owned oil and gas company reported.

Naftogaz said in a May 5 Telegram post that three of their employees as well as two members of Ukraine's State Emergency Services died in the overnight strikes, which targeted facilities in Poltava and Kharkiv oblasts and included both drones and ballistic missiles.

Despite the attacks, Poltava's local energy authority has reported no new power cuts in the oblast.

Russian sources reported tallied a series of ballistic missile attacks throughout Ukraine starting shortly after 3 a.m.

Russia's attacks on Ukraine's oil and gas infrastructure have ramped up over the past year, with Naftogaz reporting more strikes on their facilities in 2025 than in the preceding three years of the full-scale invasion. In a press release shared with the Kyiv Independent, the firm says it has fallen under drone, missile and artillery strikes a total of 107 times since the beginning of 2026.