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At least 5 injured in ongoing Russian drone strikes on Kyiv

3 min read
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by Kateryna Hodunova
At least 5 injured in ongoing Russian drone strikes on Kyiv
The building of the High Council of Justice remains damaged following a Russian drone attack on Sept. 25, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ivan Antypenko/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russian attacks on Kyiv injured at least five people on Sept. 26, local authorities said.

The capital has been under near-continuous Russian attack for a second consecutive day.

During the night and morning of Sept. 26 alone, air raid alerts were issued five times, some lasting several hours.

Since Sept. 25, 15 air raid alerts have been issued, repeatedly disrupting activity across the capital.

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Russian attacks on Kyiv kill 7, including 14-year-old boy, injure 59 as drone strikes continue into daytime

Four districts of the capital came under attack overnight and into the morning, city mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

The Solomianskyi district, southwest of downtown, was the hardest hit.

A Russian drone struck a five-story residential building, prompting the evacuation of 20 people. Falling drone debris also sparked a fire on the roof of an office building.

In the Darnytskyi district, a fire broke out near warehouses. In the Obolonskyi district, drone debris fell near a residential building, shattering and damaging windows.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a drone struck a shopping and entertainment center, causing a fire and damaging one shop.

Russian forces also attacked Kyiv overnight on Sept. 25 and continued their strikes into the daytime. The attacks killed seven people and injured 59 others, 25 of whom were hospitalized. Two of those hospitalized were children.

Among those killed was a 14-year-old boy who was an Israeli citizen. The victim died when a Russian strike hit a residential building in Kyiv's central Pecherskyi district.

In recent months, Russia has increased its use of jet-powered drones, placing additional strain on Ukraine's air defenses.

One of Russia's newer jet-powered drone models, the Geran-5, can reportedly reach speeds of up to 600 km/h (373 mph), has an estimated range of up to 950 kilometers (590 miles), and can fly at altitudes of up to 6,000 meters (19,700 feet).

Ukraine is developing interceptor drones aimed at countering Russia's jet-powered drones, with some systems having undergone successful tests, according to Ukrainian officials. The government has not announced plans for mass production.

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Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

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