At least 5 injured in ongoing Russian drone strikes on Kyiv

Russian attacks on Kyiv injured at least five people on Sept. 26, local authorities said.

The capital has been under near-continuous Russian attack for a second consecutive day.

During the night and morning of Sept. 26 alone, air raid alerts were issued five times, some lasting several hours.

Since Sept. 25, 15 air raid alerts have been issued, repeatedly disrupting activity across the capital.

Four districts of the capital came under attack overnight and into the morning, city mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

The Solomianskyi district, southwest of downtown, was the hardest hit.

A Russian drone struck a five-story residential building, prompting the evacuation of 20 people. Falling drone debris also sparked a fire on the roof of an office building.

In the Darnytskyi district, a fire broke out near warehouses. In the Obolonskyi district, drone debris fell near a residential building, shattering and damaging windows.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a drone struck a shopping and entertainment center, causing a fire and damaging one shop.

Russian forces also attacked Kyiv overnight on Sept. 25 and continued their strikes into the daytime. The attacks killed seven people and injured 59 others, 25 of whom were hospitalized. Two of those hospitalized were children.

Among those killed was a 14-year-old boy who was an Israeli citizen. The victim died when a Russian strike hit a residential building in Kyiv's central Pecherskyi district.

In recent months, Russia has increased its use of jet-powered drones, placing additional strain on Ukraine's air defenses.

One of Russia's newer jet-powered drone models, the Geran-5, can reportedly reach speeds of up to 600 km/h (373 mph), has an estimated range of up to 950 kilometers (590 miles), and can fly at altitudes of up to 6,000 meters (19,700 feet).

Ukraine is developing interceptor drones aimed at countering Russia's jet-powered drones, with some systems having undergone successful tests, according to Ukrainian officials. The government has not announced plans for mass production.