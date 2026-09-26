UkraineThe Kyiv Independent Live in London: October 2United Kingdom

Days until event:

06days
04hours
43minutes
54seconds
Get your ticket
KI logo
War

'Nothing left to eat' —Sybiha urges partners to act on Oleshky humanitarian crisis

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
'Nothing left to eat' —Sybiha urges partners to act on Oleshky humanitarian crisis
The aerial view of Oleshky, a Russian-occupied town in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine in a photo published on April 25, 2026. (Kherson Oleshky / Telegram)

The critical humanitarian crisis in Russian-occupied Oleshky continues to worsen, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Sept. 25, as Russian forces continue to block aid into and evacuation out of the town in Kherson Oblast.

"There is almost nothing left to eat. Reports indicate that civilians are being forced to survive on grass and weeds, while medicines, clean water, electricity, and medical care are increasingly out of reach," Sybiha wrote on X.

"Children are trapped in these conditions too," the minister added.

Oleshky lies on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, less than 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) from the regional center of Kherson. The town has been under Russian occupation since Feb. 24, 2022.

Russian forces are preventing Ukraine and international humanitarian organizations from accessing the occupied territories to provide aid.

Residents of Oleshky have reported that the town is running critically low on food due to a lack of supplies, while only a small number of residents have managed to evacuate.

Oleshky's population has fallen from around 24,000 to approximately 2,000 as of spring 2026, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Article image
A potential evacuation route from the occupied town of Oleshky, Kherson Oblast, Ukraine, through Russia and Belarus to Ukraine. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Sybiha held Russia responsible for the humanitarian crisis and said the international community should use "all available mechanisms to deliver aid to residents" and facilitate the evacuation of those who want to leave.

The minister separately called on the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and other international organizations to use their mandates and channels to ensure immediate and unhindered humanitarian access.

On Sept. 25, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O'Flaherty raised concerns about the worsening humanitarian situation in Oleshky. O'Flaherty said civilians, including children, were struggling to access adequate food, medicine, medical care, clean water, and electricity, warning that some could face a serious risk to their lives.

O'Flaherty said international humanitarian law requires occupying authorities to ensure civilians have access to food and medical supplies and to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.

read also

Life in Russian-occupied Oleshky was dire. Now it’s ‘hell’
Kherson OblastUkraineRussiaHumanitarian crisisRussian-occupied Ukraine
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, September 26
 (Updated:  )
Ukraine strikes Russia's Ilsky oil refinery, causing fire, General Staff confirms.

Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces said the strike on the oil refinery, located approximately 400 kilometers (250 miles) from where the Ukrainian drones were launched, was carried out by the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces and the 414th Separate Brigade, known as "Madyar's Birds," along with other Ukrainian military units.

Friday, September 25
Video
Why Russia needs a new round of mobilization.

The Kyiv Independent’s Tania Myronyshena examines why Russia’s manpower advantage is under pressure, what a new mobilization campaign could look like, whether Russians could resist it, and how hundreds of thousands of additional troops could affect the war.

Show More

Editors' Picks