Russian attacks kill 11, injure 96 across Ukraine as Odesa comes under mass overnight strike

At least 11 people were killed and 96 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, as Moscow launched a mass overnight missile and drone attack targeting Odesa Oblast, local authorities said on Sept. 12.

In Odesa Oblast, at least 35 people were injured, including a five-month-old infant and a 17-year-old, local Governor Oleh Kiper said.

"The enemy attacked the city. A multi-story residential building was damaged," Kiper said as the first consequences of the strike emerged.

Russia launched 129 attack drones of various types overnight, including Shahed-type and jet-powered drones, as well as eight Kalibr cruise missiles, six Kh-59/69 guided missiles, and Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, the Air Force said. Ukrainian forces shot down 110 targets, with hits recorded at 20 locations and debris from intercepted targets falling at four additional sites.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two people were killed and at least 22 others injured, including a child, local Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. In Dnipro, one person was killed and 19 injured as Russian drones, artillery, and aerial bombs damaged an enterprise, apartment buildings, garages, and vehicles.

Overnight, another person was killed and three injured in Kryvyi Rih after Russian forces struck an industrial enterprise. A 54-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition, Hanzha added.

In Donetsk Oblast, four people were killed and five injured in Russian attacks over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Two people were killed in Sloviansk, while one person was killed in Kramatorsk and another in Yasnohirka.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two people were killed and 11 injured in Russian attacks, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russian forces carried out 1,001 strikes against 45 settlements in the region over the past day, including five missile strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia, according to Fedorov.

In Kyiv Oblast, one person was killed and three others injured, including a child, as Russian strike drones hit five districts over the past day, local authorities said. Damage was recorded in the Brovary, Obukhiv, Bucha, Boryspil, and Vyshhorod districts. Fifteen sites were damaged, including seven homes, vehicles, warehouses, hangars, and a power line.

In Sumy Oblast, a 68-year-old man was killed in a Russian drone strike on the Myropillia community, while a 64-year-old man was injured in a separate drone attack on the Novoslobidska community, local authorities said. Russian forces carried out more than 50 attacks against 25 settlements in Sumy Oblast over the past day, using artillery, mortars, FPV drones, other unmanned aircraft, and guided aerial bombs.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 32-year-old man was killed in an attack on Kharkiv, while a 19-year-old man was injured elsewhere in the region, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russian forces attacked Kharkiv and seven other settlements using guided aerial bombs and multiple types of drones.

In Kherson Oblast, 18 people were injured in Russian attacks targeting residential areas as well as critical and social infrastructure, local authorities said. Fifteen apartment buildings were damaged, along with shops, a gas station, a service station, an ambulance, and vehicles.