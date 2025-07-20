Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 7, injure at least 28 over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed 7 people and injured at least 28 others over the past day, regional authorities said on July 20.

Ukrainian forces downed 18 out of the 57 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones and decoys, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported.

Seven drones were intercepted by electronic warfare or disappeared from radars, according to the statement. Russia usually launches decoys alongside kamikadze drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.

A Russian drone strike on a house injured two women aged 64 and 73 in the village of Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

The Russian attack near Zaporizhzhia damaged seven houses, injuring one more woman, he added.

The aftermath of a Russian attack near the city of Zaporizhzhia on July 20, 2025. (Zaporizhzhia regional military administration)

Three men aged 45, 59 and 73 were injured in a Russian attack on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. A 42-year-old man was injured in the village of Nechvolodivka while two women, aged 50 and 76, were injured in Izium.

Russian drones targeted the Svesa community in Sumy Oblast setting fire to three houses. The attack killed a 78-year-old woman, Governor Oleh Hryhorov said. Two more people were injured near the town of Shostka in the region.

Two people were killed, and five others injured in a Russian missile strike near Synelnykove in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

People were killed in Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk and Raiske in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Six others suffered injuries in the region over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 34 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. One person was killed, and six others, including a child, injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.