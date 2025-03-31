The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Russian attack, Ukraine, Donetsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Sumy Oblast
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 17 over past day

by Kateryna Denisova March 31, 2025 9:31 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast overnight on March 31, 2025. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed two civilians and injured 17 others over the past day, regional authorities said on March 31.

Ukrainian forces downed 57 out of 131 Shahed-type drones and decoy drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Another 45 drones disappeared from radars, according to the statement.

Drones that disappear from radars before reaching their targets are usually decoys. Russia launches them alongside strike drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.

Moscow's forces also launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Kursk Oblast overnight, the Air Force said, without elaborating on the consequences of the missile attacks.

Russian forces dropped a guided aerial bomb on a five-story building in Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two men and three women, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Two people were killed in the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

One person was injured in a community in Sumy Oblast as a result of Russian attacks, local authorities reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 33 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Eleven people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Author: Kateryna Denisova

