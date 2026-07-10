Russian attacks across Ukraine kill at least 9, injure at least 77 amid deadly Donetsk Oblast strike

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least nine people and injured 77 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on July 10.

Russian forces carried out an air strike on the village of Shabelkivka in Donetsk Oblast's Kramatorsk community, destroying a home and killing two civilians, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported. Rescuers recovered the victims' bodies after clearing around two metric tons of debris.

The strike was part of a broader wave of Russian strikes across Donetsk Oblast, where three civilians were killed over the past day, including the two victims in Shabelkivka and one person in Druzhkivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Another 10 people were injured as Russian forces shelled settlements across the region 43 times.

Russia launched 137 attack drones overnight, Ukraine's Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 114 drones, while 18 drones struck targets at 16 locations. Debris from intercepted drones fell at four additional locations.

In southern Kherson Oblast, three people were killed and 34 others were injured, including three children, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Russian forces damaged critical infrastructure, residential neighborhoods, 14 private homes, a mobile communications tower, and a passenger bus.

In Kharkiv Oblast, one person was killed and 11 others, including a child, were injured in Russian attacks targeting the city of Kharkiv and 10 other settlements, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed and 12 others were injured, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported. Russian forces launched 1,038 strikes against 49 settlements across the region over the past day.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, one person was killed and nine others were injured, according to the local authorities. Russian forces carried out more than 30 attacks, targeting 24 settlements across 17 communities, with the heaviest shelling recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one person was injured after Russian forces attacked three districts nearly 10 times with drones, local authorities said.