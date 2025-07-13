Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 7, injure 21 over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed 7 civilians and injured at least 21 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on July 13.

Russian forces launched up to 40 Shahed-type drones against Ukraine over the past day, according to Ukraine's Air Force. A total of 60 drones were used in the attacks, including decoys.

Ukraine's air defense shot down 20 drones, while another 20 disappeared from radar without causing any damage, according to the statement. Drones that disappear from radar before reaching their targets are often decoys that Russia launches alongside real drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.

In Donetsk Oblast, 3 people were killed in various Russian attacks on the cities of Sloviansk, Myrnohrad and Bilozerske, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Another 7 were injured around the oblast: 3 people in Sloviansk, 1 in Myrnohrad, 2 in Pokrovsk and 1 person in the village of Virivka.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces killed 1 person and injured 4 more in drone and artillery attacks on 34 settlements, including the regional capital Kherson, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

An 87-year-old woman, a resident of Kherson, sustained lethal injuries.

Among the injured, a 75-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man sustained explosive trauma, head and brain injuries and concussions, the local administration reported.

Russian troops shelled critical and civilian infrastructure and residential areas, damaging 5 high-rise buildings and 16 private houses.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian strikes killed 1 person and injured 3 more.

In the city of Nikopol on the dried up Kakhovka reservoir, a 27-year-old woman was killed in an artillery strike. A 35-year-old man was hospitalised, and other two women, including an 86-year-old, were injured.

In Sumy Oblast, Russia killed 2 people in a glide bomb strike in one of the villages of the Velyka Chernechchyna district around 13:00 on July 12, according to the regional military administration.

A further 3 people were injured in the Shostka community as a result of Russian drone attacks.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked 5 settlements, injuring 3 people, oblast governor Oleg Syniehubov reported.

In Kupiansk, a 72-year-old and a 69-year-old man were injured. Emergency workers rescued an 82-year-old woman from a 9-story residential building after a Russian drone attack caused fire during the day. Throughout July 12, the town was attacked at least three times, according to local authorities.

In the village of Slobozhanske, a 67-year-old man was injured.

Russia used 22 unguided air-to-ground rockets, 19 glide bombs, as well as Shahed-type, Molniya, and first person-view drones in the attacks.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 66-year-old man was injured in Polohiv district, the regional military administration reported.

Overall, Russia launched 579 strikes at 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia oblast over the past day, according to the report.