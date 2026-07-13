Russian drone crashes in Moldova, attacks across Ukraine injure at least 57

Russian attacks across Ukraine injured at least 57 people over the past day, while a Russian Shahed-type drone crashed in neighboring Moldova during an overnight attack, regional authorities reported on July 13.

The drone exploded near the Moldovan village of Copanca after crossing the border during Russia's overnight aerial assault on southern Ukraine, Radio Chisinau reported. No casualties were immediately reported.

The cross-border incident came as Russia launched three Kh-59/69 guided missiles and 134 attack and decoy drones overnight, Ukraine's Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 126 aerial targets, while six drones struck targets at five locations. Debris from intercepted drones fell at four additional sites.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had again targeted exclusively civilian sites, including passenger buses in Odesa, residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia, and a hospital in Kharkiv Oblast.

"Every day of Russia's war against life only proves the need to support Ukraine from every perspective: military, political, and simply human," Zelensky said, again calling on partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses and increase pressure on Moscow through additional sanctions.

In southern Kherson Oblast, 18 people were injured over the past day, regional authorities said. Russian attacks damaged critical infrastructure, three apartment buildings, gas stations, passenger buses, and civilian vehicles.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 13 people, including one child, were injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia city and the surrounding district, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported. Russian forces carried out 932 strikes against 51 settlements across the oblast.

In Kharkiv Oblast, eight people, including three children, were injured in attacks targeting 17 settlements, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russian forces used missiles, multiple-launch rocket systems, Shahed and Lancet drones, FPV drones, and dozens of other unmanned aerial vehicles.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, six people were injured after Russian forces launched nearly 60 attacks using drones and artillery against four districts, regional authorities reported. Air defenses also shot down 17 drones over the Kryvyi Rih area overnight.

In Odesa Oblast, four people were injured after Russian strikes ignited a fire that destroyed six buses at a transport depot. Eleven additional buses, six civilian vehicles, and a sanatorium building were also damaged, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

In Donetsk Oblast, three civilians were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. In Kramatorsk, the strikes damaged 25 homes, five apartment buildings, an administrative building and a commercial property.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a 63-year-old woman was injured in a Russian drone attack, according to local authorities. Separate strikes also damaged a school building and a residential home.