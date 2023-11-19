Skip to content
Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 1

by Rachel Amran November 20, 2023 1:05 AM 1 min read
Damages to a civilian home following Russian mortar attack on a village in Sumy Oblast on Nov. 19, 2023. (Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office)
A Russian mortar attack in the village of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast resulted in the death of a 51-year-old man, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Nov. 19.

Russian forces reportedly launched mortar attacks on civilian infrastructure in Seredyna-Buda, including the home of a 51-year-old man. The man was killed in his home as a result of the shelling.

The village lies on the border with Bryansk Oblast in Russia.

Local officials are investigating possible violations of the laws of war combined with premeditated murder.  

Russian forces also targeted six other communities in the Sumy region on Nov. 19, including Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Shalyhyne, Esman, and Znob-Novhorodske. More than 130 explosions were recorded.

The communities were attacked with a number of different weapons, including mortar and drone attacks, artillery, and mines.

Shelling is a near-daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Author: Rachel Amran
