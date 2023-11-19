Russia shells 11 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled 11 communities in Sumy Oblast on Nov. 18, firing 25 times over the course of the day and injuring two civilians, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Artillery attacks in the settlement of Znob-Novhorodske left two residents wounded. No additional information was provided on the status of the victims.

The communities of Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Mykolaiv, Esman, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Khotin, Znob-Novhorodske, Druzhbivka, Seredyna-Buda, and Shalyhyne came under fire.

The administration recorded 189 explosions throughout the day. Druzhbivka experienced the most intense attacks, with 79 explosions recorded in the area.

The Russian military targeted different communities with artillery, rocket, mortar, and drone attacks, while also dropping mines on multiple settlements.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.



