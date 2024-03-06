Navy spokesperson: Russian attack on Odesa port kills 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on the port of Odesa killed five people, Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk told Ukrainian media outlets on March 6.

"Investigative actions are underway, all the circumstances of another war crime (carried out) by Russia are being established," Pletenchuk said, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

The total number is still being determined, Pletenchuk said, as cited by NV.

The air raid alert sounded at around 10:40 a.m. local time, after which a loud explosion was heard, according to local reports.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed earlier in the afternoon that Russia had launched a missile at the city and there were casualties.

"We saw this strike today. You see who we are dealing with, they don't care where they hit," he told reporters, referring to the fact that the attack took place as Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was visiting the city.

Mitsotakis said that he was being given a tour of the port of Odesa by Zelensky and his staff when he heard the air raid siren.

"Shortly after, as we were getting into our cars, we heard a big explosion," Mitsotakis said.

Mitsotakis went on to visit the nine-story building that was damaged in a Russian drone attack on March 2. The attack killed 12 people, including five children.