Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Odesa, Odesa Port, Russian attack, War, Russia
Edit post

Navy spokesperson: Russian attack on Odesa port kills 5

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 6, 2024 7:32 PM 1 min read
Illustrative photo: Odesa on the Black Sea in the early morning on Feb. 24, 2024 (Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on the port of Odesa killed five people, Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk told Ukrainian media outlets on March 6.

"Investigative actions are underway, all the circumstances of another war crime (carried out) by Russia are being established," Pletenchuk said, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

The total number is still being determined, Pletenchuk said, as cited by NV.

The air raid alert sounded at around 10:40 a.m. local time, after which a loud explosion was heard, according to local reports.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed earlier in the afternoon that Russia had launched a missile at the city and there were casualties.

"We saw this strike today. You see who we are dealing with, they don't care where they hit," he told reporters, referring to the fact that the attack took place as Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was visiting the city.

Mitsotakis said that he was being given a tour of the port of Odesa by Zelensky and his staff when he heard the air raid siren.

"Shortly after, as we were getting into our cars, we heard a big explosion," Mitsotakis said.

Mitsotakis went on to visit the nine-story building that was damaged in a Russian drone attack on March 2. The attack killed 12 people, including five children.

Russia attacks Odesa during visit of Greek PM
Russia launched a missile at Odesa during a visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on March 6.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:24 PM

Moldova warns of Russian interference in elections, EU accession.

Alexandru Musteata, the head of the Moldovan intelligence agency (SIS), said that the SIS possesses "certain information" about Russia's destabilization campaign in the next two years designed to compromise Chisinau's European integration and draw the country back into the Kremlin's orbit.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.