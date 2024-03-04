Skip to content
Authorities: 20 injured in Russia's deadly March 2 attack against Odesa

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 4, 2024 10:35 AM 2 min read
A section of a residential building destroyed by a Russian drone in Odesa.
A section of a residential building destroyed by a Russian drone in Odesa, Ukraine, on March 2, 2024. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone attack that hit a residential building in Odesa on March 2 injured 20 people, including a pregnant woman, the regional health department said on March 4.

Rescue operations in the wake of the deadly attack that killed 12 people, including five children, concluded late on March 3.

Of the 20 injured residents, two people are in an intensive care unit in severe condition, and one person has been hospitalized in moderate condition. Three other victims are being treated on an outpatient basis, authorities said.

The Russian drone hit the ninth floor of the building in the early hours of March 2, destroying 18 apartments and leaving others without heat.

The children killed in the attack included a 4-month-old, 7-month-old, 3-year-old, and an 8-year-old girl and her brother who was about to turn 10 in July, according to Odesa Oblast governor Oleh Kiper.

"It's an unspeakable and horrific tragedy for Odesa and the whole of Ukraine," Kiper wrote on Telegram.

"Every Russian loss on the front line is our country's response to Russian terror," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 3 in response to the attack.

"The world must respond to every manifestation of Russian evil and repel Russia's actions. Every act of Russian terrorism ignored by the world allows them to continue killing."

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
