Media: Zelensky to meet Greek PM in Odesa

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis are expected to meet in Odesa on March 6, Kathimerini and several other Greek media outlets wrote, citing unnamed sources.

Ukrainian and Greek officials have not publicly confirmed Mitsotakis's visit.

The reports followed the explosions reported in the southern port city of Odesa amid a missile threat and an overnight Russia's large-scale drone attack on Ukraine, including Odesa Oblast.

According to Kathimerini, the meeting of the two leaders will take place before the Greek prime minister's trip to Romania for the two-day conference of the European People's Party (EEP) in Bucharest.

Greece joined the Group of Seven (G7) joint declaration on security commitments for Ukraine in August 2023. Later that month, Zelensky attended the first Ukraine-Balkan summit in Athens, where he met with Balkan leaders to coordinate European and Euro-Atlantic integration, defense cooperation, and security.

In late January, Zelensky said he discussed Ukraine's defense needs with Mitsotakis, "especially in terms of air defense and artillery."

The media reported that Greece had allegedly decided to transfer its outdated weapons systems to Kyiv. The Greek government denied this information.