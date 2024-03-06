Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Greece, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Odesa
Edit post

Media: Zelensky to meet Greek PM in Odesa

by Kateryna Denisova March 6, 2024 1:28 PM 1 min read
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (R) speaks during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky after their meeting in Athens on Aug. 21, 2023. (Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis are expected to meet in Odesa on March 6, Kathimerini and several other Greek media outlets wrote, citing unnamed sources.

Ukrainian and Greek officials have not publicly confirmed Mitsotakis's visit.

The reports followed the explosions reported in the southern port city of Odesa amid a missile threat and an overnight Russia's large-scale drone attack on Ukraine, including Odesa Oblast.

According to Kathimerini, the meeting of the two leaders will take place before the Greek prime minister's trip to Romania for the two-day conference of the European People's Party (EEP) in Bucharest.

Greece joined the Group of Seven (G7) joint declaration on security commitments for Ukraine in August 2023. Later that month, Zelensky attended the first Ukraine-Balkan summit in Athens, where he met with Balkan leaders to coordinate European and Euro-Atlantic integration, defense cooperation, and security.

In late January, Zelensky said he discussed Ukraine's defense needs with Mitsotakis, "especially in terms of air defense and artillery."

The media reported that Greece had allegedly decided to transfer its outdated weapons systems to Kyiv. The Greek government denied this information.

Zelensky, Greek PM hold phone call, discuss preparation for Ukraine-Balkans summit
President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and discussed preparations for the second Ukraine-Balkans summit, Zelensky announced on social media on Jan. 29.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:24 PM

Moldova warns of Russian interference in elections, EU accession.

Alexandru Musteata, the head of the Moldovan intelligence agency (SIS), said that the SIS possesses "certain information" about Russia's destabilization campaign in the next two years designed to compromise Chisinau's European integration and draw the country back into the Kremlin's orbit.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:03 AM

US Under Secretary Victoria Nuland to step down.

Victoria Nuland, the third-ranking American diplomat known for her strong backing of Ukraine, will resign from her position as under secretary of state for political affairs in the upcoming weeks, the U.S. State Department announced on March 5.
2:50 AM

Russian drones hit Sumy.

The regional administration said that all injured persons were receiving medical attention, but did not provide details on the number of casualties or the extent of the damage.
1:35 AM

Fire breaks out at ecopark in Kyiv.

A fire broke out at the Osokorky Ecopark in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district on the evening of March 5, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. The blaze was extinguished shortly before midnight.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.