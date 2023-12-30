Russian attacks kill 2 in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on Dec. 30 killed two people, regional officials reported.

A 55-year-old man was killed in a Russian strike against Kherson's suburb of Antonivka, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Russian forces launched the attack at 2:10 p.m. local time, according to the regional prosecutor's office.

The victim was reportedly present in the yard of his house at the time of the attack.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 43-year-old man was killed in a Russian rocket attack against Stepnohirsk, Governor Yurii Malashko said.

The strike, carried out at 12:10 p.m. local time, also damaged a residential building, the governor noted.

The reports come only a day after Russia launched a massive wave of strikes against Ukraine that killed at least 39 people and injured over 160 others.