Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Death toll in Russia's air attack rises: 5 more bodies recovered in Kyiv, making it deadliest attack (UPDATED)

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 30, 2023 12:21 PM 3 min read
The State Emergency Service is carrying out work to extinguish a fire at a warehouse on Dec. 29, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of Russia's Dec. 29 nationwide missile attack has risen to 39 as new deaths were reported in Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia.

The bodies of another five people were found under the rubble of a warehouse in Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Dec. 30. According to Klitschko, 16 civilians have been killed and 32 have been injured in Kyiv, 17 of whom had to be hospitalized.

"The Dec. 29 attack has been the deadliest for Kyiv in terms of civilian casualties," Klitschko said on Dec. 30, announcing that the death toll rose to 16 people.

The Kyiv City Administration earlier reported that 10 people had been trapped under the rubble.

Several apartment buildings, warehouses, an office center, a residential house, and a metro station were damaged in different neighborhoods of the capital.

The latest reports push the total death toll of the Dec. 29 attack to 39 people: 16 in Kyiv, nine in Zaporizhzhia, six in Dnipro, four in Odesa, three in Kharkiv, one in Lviv.

At least 160 people have been reported wounded.

‘Hit the Kremlin’: Kyivans don’t hold back after Russia’s mass attack kills 9, wounds 30 in the capital
Thick columns of smoke were rising in Kyiv after several sites were hit by Russia early on Dec. 29. In Kyiv, Russia hit three locations, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. Local authorities reported nine people killed and 30 injured. Russia unleashed a barrage of 158 attack drones and m…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query

Local authorities in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, and Odesa declared Dec. 30 a day of mourning for the victims of Russia's deadly nationwide attack.

Kyiv will hold its day of mourning on Jan. 1, according to Klitschko.

Russia unleashed its largest air attack on Ukraine on Dec. 29, targeting multiple Ukrainian regions with 158 missiles and drones.

Ukraine war latest: Russia’s largest air attack on Ukraine kills 30, injures over 160
Russia unleashed its largest air attack on Ukraine on Dec. 29, targeting multiple Ukrainian regions with 158 missiles and drones. The attack killed 30 people and injured over 160 as of 7:30 p.m., according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko

President Volodymyr Zelensky said it was "the most massive attack."

Ukraine downed 114 of 158 Russian missiles and drones, according to the Air Force. Among the downed targets were 27 Russian Shahed attack drones and 87 cruise missiles.

In total, Russia launched 36 drones, at least 90 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles, eight Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles, 14 S-300/S-400/Iskander ballistic missiles, as well as five Kinzhal ballistic missiles, four anti-radar missiles, and one Kh-59 cruise missile.

"Russia was fighting with almost everything it has in its arsenal," Zelensky wrote on Telegram in the morning following the attack.

Zelensky said the attack destroyed or damaged over 100 private houses, along with 45 multi-story buildings, schools, two churches, hospitals, maternity wards, and numerous commercial and warehouse premises across Ukraine. "Targets are already familiar for Russia," he said.

Western leaders condemn Russia’s mass attack on Ukraine, Zelensky urges world to respond
Western leaders condemned Russia’s Dec. 29 mass attack on Ukraine that killed at least 30 people and wounded over 160 as President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the world to react to Russia’s “latest act of terror.”
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
5:45 AM

Russia claims 32 Ukrainian drones downed overnight.

Russia claimed it had downed 32 Ukrainian drones over Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, and Moscow regions overnight on Dec. 30, Russian Defense Ministry reported. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the information.
2:50 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 29, firing 20 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.