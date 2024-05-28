Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Kharkiv Oblast, Izium, Russian attacks
Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures man

by Abbey Fenbert May 28, 2024 7:44 AM 1 min read
Houses in flames after a Russian attack against Borova in Kharkiv Oblast on May 27, 2024. (Oleh Syniehubov / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russians attacked the town of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast the night of May 27, injuring a 70-year-old man, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on May 28.

Attacks against Kharkiv Oblast have intensified since Russia launched its new offensive against the region on May 10.

The latest attack struck Borova, a town in Kharkiv Oblast's Izium district, at 11:05 p.m. local time, Syniehubov said.

A 70-year-old man was injured and has been hospitalized.

The attack also caused fires at two homes and a post office, according to the governor.

Russian forces have launched deadly attacks against Kharkiv Oblast multiple times in recent days. A guided bomb attack against Kharkiv earlier in the day on May 27 killed one woman and injured at least 12 others.

Two days earlier, the Russian military attacked a crowded Kharkiv shopping center, "Epicenter," on May 25. The attack killed at least 18 people and injured 48.

Russian missile strike reduces Kharkiv printing press to ashes, killing 7 (Photos)
Editor’s note: This article features graphic photos. Russian forces destroyed one of Ukraine’s largest printing presses amid a mass missile attack on the city of Kharkiv on the morning of May 23. According to regional authorities, Russia used S-300 missiles, fired from inside Russian territory, to…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Abbey Fenbert
8:20 PM

Unexploded aerial bomb found at site of Kharkiv hypermarket attack.

Investigators found a third aerial bomb around 80 meters from the hypermarket as operations to recover bodies from the burned wreckage of the building continued. If the bomb had exploded, "there could have been many more victims," the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said.
