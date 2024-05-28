Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures man

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russians attacked the town of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast the night of May 27, injuring a 70-year-old man, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on May 28.

Attacks against Kharkiv Oblast have intensified since Russia launched its new offensive against the region on May 10.

The latest attack struck Borova, a town in Kharkiv Oblast's Izium district, at 11:05 p.m. local time, Syniehubov said.

A 70-year-old man was injured and has been hospitalized.

The attack also caused fires at two homes and a post office, according to the governor.

Russian forces have launched deadly attacks against Kharkiv Oblast multiple times in recent days. A guided bomb attack against Kharkiv earlier in the day on May 27 killed one woman and injured at least 12 others.

Two days earlier, the Russian military attacked a crowded Kharkiv shopping center, "Epicenter," on May 25. The attack killed at least 18 people and injured 48.