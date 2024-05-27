Skip to content
Russia attacks Kharkiv with guided aerial bomb, kills 1, injures at least 10

by Kateryna Denisova May 27, 2024 5:17 PM 1 min read
Aerial view of a Ukrainian flag on the embankment of the Lopan River in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Getty Images)
Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Russian troops dropped a guided aerial bomb on the city of Kharkiv on May 27, killing a woman and injuring at least 10 other people, local authorities reported.

The industrial area of the Kholodnohirskyi district reportedly came under fire. Russia attacked a local civil enterprise, damaging production facilities, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Moscow's forces also attacked an area near the residential buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. No casualties or damages were reported.

Russian forces launched new offensive operations in the north of Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, exposing Kharkiv and a number of border settlements in the region to heavy attacks.

Moscow hit a building materials hypermarket, "Epicenter," on May 25. The attack killed at least 18 people and injured 48, the governor said.

48 hours in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s most-bombed major city
The first signs that something ominous is happening in Kharkiv come as soon as the train from Kyiv reaches the suburbs of the city – as two pillars of smoke appear in the distance, every single phone in the carriage erupts with a piercing electronic squawking. “I guess we’ve arrived,
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

Author: Kateryna Denisova
1:05 PM

Russian strike hits Zaporizhzhia airport terminal.

A Russian attack on May 26 hit the Zaporizhzhia International Airport, said Volodymyr Marchuk, an official at the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, in a comment for the Kyiv Independent on May 27.
1:54 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 28 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 26. No casualties were reported.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.