Russia attacks Kharkiv with guided aerial bomb, kills 1, injures at least 10

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Russian troops dropped a guided aerial bomb on the city of Kharkiv on May 27, killing a woman and injuring at least 10 other people, local authorities reported.

The industrial area of the Kholodnohirskyi district reportedly came under fire. Russia attacked a local civil enterprise, damaging production facilities, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Moscow's forces also attacked an area near the residential buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. No casualties or damages were reported.

Russian forces launched new offensive operations in the north of Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, exposing Kharkiv and a number of border settlements in the region to heavy attacks.

Moscow hit a building materials hypermarket, "Epicenter," on May 25. The attack killed at least 18 people and injured 48, the governor said.