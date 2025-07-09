Become a member
Russian attack in Donetsk Oblast leaves 3 dead, administrative building 'destroyed'

2 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
Russian attack in Donetsk Oblast leaves 3 dead, administrative building 'destroyed'
Emergency workers carry the body of a victim from the rubble of building destroyed in a Russian attack in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, on July 9, 2025. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service / Telegram)

Russian airstrikes and drone attacks on the front-line city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast killed three people and injured one other on July 9, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported.

A Russian airstrike in Kostiantynivka "destroyed" an administrative building, the Emergency Service said. The bodies of two victims were retrieved from the rubble by rescuers. Workers cleared over 20 tons of debris from the attack site.

The attack also damaged infrastructure facilities and 21 homes.

Attacks in Kostiantynivka left three dead and another injured, authorities said. Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadim Filashkin reported that one man was killed by a Russian first-person-view (FPV) drone.

The governor urged remaining residents to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine.

Kostiantynivka in eastern Donetsk Oblast lies just 10 to 15 kilometers (6 to 9 miles) from several areas currently occupied by Russian forces, according to the monitoring site DeepState. In late June, Filashkin warned that the city is facing an imminent "humanitarian catastrophe" due to Russian strikes on critical infrastructure.

Russia is intensifying attacks in Donetsk Oblast as it attempts to push into neighboring Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a region not previously occupied by Russian forces.

Ukraine war latest: Russia launches record 741 drones, missiles at Ukraine
Key developments on July 9: * ‘Nearly everything was aimed at Lutsk’ — Russia launches record 741 drones, missiles, targeting western Ukraine * Trump says US will ‘take a look’ at sending new Patriot system to Ukraine amid Russian attacks * In historic feat, Ukraine’s 3rd Brigade captures Russian troops using only drones and robots, military says * Ukraine detains Chinese spies tasked with stealing Neptune missile technology, SBU says * Slovakia continues to block EU’s 18th Russia sanction
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Article image
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Wednesday, July 9
Video
Trump to exit Ukraine peace effort, Bolton says.

The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York speaks with former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton about U.S. President Donald Trump’s failure to bring peace to Ukraine — and his next steps on Russia's war.

