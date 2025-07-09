Russian attack in Donetsk Oblast leaves 3 dead, administrative building 'destroyed'

Russian airstrikes and drone attacks on the front-line city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast killed three people and injured one other on July 9, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported.

A Russian airstrike in Kostiantynivka "destroyed" an administrative building, the Emergency Service said. The bodies of two victims were retrieved from the rubble by rescuers. Workers cleared over 20 tons of debris from the attack site.

The attack also damaged infrastructure facilities and 21 homes.

Attacks in Kostiantynivka left three dead and another injured, authorities said. Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadim Filashkin reported that one man was killed by a Russian first-person-view (FPV) drone.

The governor urged remaining residents to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine.

Kostiantynivka in eastern Donetsk Oblast lies just 10 to 15 kilometers (6 to 9 miles) from several areas currently occupied by Russian forces, according to the monitoring site DeepState. In late June, Filashkin warned that the city is facing an imminent "humanitarian catastrophe" due to Russian strikes on critical infrastructure.

Russia is intensifying attacks in Donetsk Oblast as it attempts to push into neighboring Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a region not previously occupied by Russian forces.