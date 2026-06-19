Russian attack damages over 40 homes in Kharkiv, injures 6

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched several glide bombs on Kharkiv overnight on June 19, damaging dozens of homes and injuring at least six people, local officials reported.

In a post on Telegram, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the strike targeted the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city. Ukraine's Air Force issued an air raid alerts on the launch of glide bombs around 3:30 a.m. local time. Drone

Terekhov said that over 40 homes were damaged in the attack, with at least six people sustaining injuries.

Neither the extent of the damage caused nor severity of the injuries sustained were immediately clear.

Russia regularly conducts fatal strikes on civilian infrastructure in cities across Ukraine as it continues to wage its war. Kharkiv also serves as a regular target of given its proximity to the front line.

Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

The city has sustained multiple significant attacks over the past week. On June 15, a Russian double-tap strike killed four emergency responders and injured six others after they arrived at the scene of an earlier strike.

A day prior, the Kharkiv Art Museum was struck by a drone causing a major fire, and injuring four people, including a 1-month-old infant.

The latest attack on Kharkiv comes one day after Ukraine launched its largest drone attack on Moscow since start of Russia's full-scale invasion damaging the Moscow Oil Refinery.