Western allies pledge $4 billion in military aid for Ukraine, Fedorov says following Ramstein summit

Ukraine's Western allies collectively pledged $4 billion in military aid to Ukraine, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said following the conclusion of the Ramstein-format meeting in Belgium on June 18.

The latest defense packages, which were announced throughout the day during the NATO defense ministers' meeting and Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) gathering, primarily consists of air defense missiles, drones, and artillery.

The assistance come as Russia continues large-scale missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, prompting Kyiv to press partners for more assistance.

Fedorov said that nearly $1 billion will be directed through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) to provide Ukraine with interceptor missiles for Patriot Air Defense Systems — with Germany, Norway, Netherlands, and Sweden providing the bulk of the assistance. In total, nine countries confirmed their participation in the PURL initiative.

Ahead of the meeting, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said $200 million would be allocated for air defense ammunition and another $200 million for PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems under the Jumpstart mechanism, a fast-track procurement framework.

Western allies also pledged over $1 billion in drones for Ukraine as Kyiv seeks to supplement its domestic production capabilities.

Earlier in the day, the British government announced it will provide Ukraine with 150,000 drones and more than 350 air defense missiles and radar systems under a new military aid package worth 752 million pounds ($1 billion). While the Netherlands announced an additional 500 million euros ($573 million) aid package, including 250 million euros ($287 million) to strengthen Ukraine's drone capabilities.

Fedorov further added that Norway will contribute to the purchase of naval drones.

A total of $540 million was also pledged for long-range artillery ammunition from Norway, Denmark, Spain, Lithuania, and Luxembourg.

"(S)upport is increasingly focused on the areas delivering the best results on the battlefield," Fedorov wrote in a post on Telegram, adding that allies are "continuing to invest" in electronic warfare (EW) systems, infantry fighting vehicles, training centers, and other military capabilities.

The full list of pledged contributions was not immediately available.

Ahead of meeting, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists that Kyiv was "grateful to all defense ministers and all countries."

"Sometimes these deliveries make the difference literally day by day," Zelensky added during his remarks at the meeting. "When we know that Russia is preparing a massive strike against Ukraine, and we are able to receive Patriot missiles the day before that attack, it helps save lives. So timing matters."

The Ukrainian president also said he expects progress on anti-ballistic defense cooperation by the end of this year between Ukraine and its allies, adding that Kyiv and its partners should begin seeing concrete results by winter.