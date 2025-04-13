The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Submarine, hybrid warfare
Edit post

Russian ambassador to UK doesn't deny tracking British nuclear submarines

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 13, 2025 3:23 PM 3 min read
Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the U.K. Andrei Kelin leaving the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in central London, after being summonsed to a meeting following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's ambassador to the U.K. did not deny Moscow is tracking British nuclear submarines in British waters but claimed it posed no threat to the U.K., the BBC reported on April 12.

BBC journalist Laura Kuenssberg questioned Ambassador Andrei Kelin after a Sunday Times investigation published on April 5 revealed that Russian sensors were found in the sea around the U.K.

“I am not going to deny it, but I wonder whether we really have an interest in following all the British submarines with very old outdated nuclear warheads... all these threats are extremely exaggerated,” Kelin said.

“This threat has been invented, absolutely, there is no threat at all from Russia to the U.K.,” he added after Kuenssberg pushed him further.

The U.K. has four Vanguard submarines that carry nuclear missiles as part of Britain’s continuous at-sea deterrent. The British military discovered several sensors after they washed ashore, and the Royal Navy identified even more, although the exact locations are classified.

The Sunday Times described the sensors as a cog in Russia’s hybrid warfare machine. The investigation also revealed that unmanned Russian vehicles have been found near deep-sea communications cables, and there is credible intelligence suggesting that Russian oligarchs’ superyachts may have been used for underwater reconnaissance.

In recent months, critical cables in the Baltic Sea have been damaged, leading to suspicions of Russian sabotage. In response, eight NATO members, including Finland, Estonia, and Lithuania, launched a maritime operation in the sea.

Reported Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker, detained over damaged undersea cables, allowed to leave Finland
In January, the Swedish Navy found an anchor at the site of the sabotaged cables in the Baltic Sea. Finnish authorities suspect the Eagle S intentionally dragged its anchor along dozens of kilometers of the Baltic seabed, according to AFP.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

The Sunday Times investigation suggests that Russia’s military program, particularly its deep-sea research vessel, Yantar, poses a significant threat to Britain’s critical underwater infrastructure. The Yantar, equipped with unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) and mini-submarines, has been spotted near vital internet cables and data centers.

According to Royal Navy sources, the Yantar’s presence in U.K. waters signals Russia’s escalating efforts to infiltrate vital communication lines and military cables.

A spokesperson for the Defense Ministry told BBC News that the U.K. is amping up the security of its undersea infrastructure.

“Just as the defense secretary called out the activities of the Russian spy ship Yantar hovering over our undersea cables, let those who threaten the U.K. or our allies be in no doubt that we will defend our undersea infrastructure,” they said.

In July 2024, Bloomberg reported that Russia had sent attack submarines to the Irish Sea on several occasions after the full-scale invasion. According to unnamed sources, the deployment of the submarines “could be an attempt to identify potential weaknesses in British and Irish Sea defenses, or to try to intimidate the U.K. in response to its support for Ukraine.”

Ukrainian FM: Kyiv’s membership in NATO should not be off the table
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reaffirmed Ukraine’s desire for peace but warned against the misuse of the term. “We want to end this war this year. But it is important not to manipulate,” he said.
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Fratsyvir
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

10:55 AM

Explosion rocks thermal plant in Russia.

A fire broke out at a substation in the morning after an explosion occurred at a thermal power plant in the Russian city of Orenburg, leaving many local residents without power.
5:52 PM

Reuters: Chinese military officers have been present behind Russian lines with Beijing’s approval.

More than 100 Chinese nationals fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine are acting as mercenaries and do not appear to have direct ties to Beijing, according to two U.S. officials cited by Reuters. However, a former intelligence official told Reuters that Chinese military officers were present behind Russian lines, with Beijing’s approval, to observe and draw tactical lessons from the war.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.