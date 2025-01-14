Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, NATO, Russia, Baltic Sea, Sabotage, Navy
Edit post

NATO launches Baltic Sea naval operation after undersea infrastructure sabotage

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 14, 2025 4:07 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: The Swedish warship, the frigate Karlstad, leaves Copenhagen harbor to join the JEF forces (The Joint Expeditionary Force) in the Baltic Sea on March 4, 2022, in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Ole Jensen/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Eight NATO member states bordering the Baltic Sea unveiled a coordinated action plan on Jan. 14 to address risks to underwater infrastructure following recent cases of suspected sabotage.

The declaration follows the Dec. 25 sabotage of four telecommunication cables and one power cable in the Baltic Sea, with Finnish authorities suspecting the involvement of the Russian "shadow fleet" vessel Eagle S.

The plan was announced after a summit co-organized by Finland and Estonia, which included leaders from Denmark, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Sweden.

The summit welcomed NATO’s "Baltic Sentry" mission, aimed at monitoring, deterring, and responding to potential threats. Up to 10 NATO vessels will patrol the Baltic Sea until April, enhancing situational awareness and protecting critical undersea infrastructure.

The leaders pledged to deter, detect, and respond robustly to any attempts at sabotage, emphasizing that hostile actions would be attributed and countered as appropriate.

"We are determined to attribute and counter any actions threatening our infrastructure. Any attack will be met with a robust and determined response," the statement read.

NATO’s Maritime Center for Security of Critical Undersea Infrastructure, established in May, will lead efforts to deploy innovative surveillance technologies and develop rapid response mechanisms for repairing damaged infrastructure.

The leaders expressed concern over Russia's so-called shadow fleet, tankers allegedly used for sanction evasion and espionage, which also threaten maritime security.

"We reserve our rights, in accordance with international law, to take action against any vessels circumventing sanctions and threatening security, infrastructure, and the environment," the statement said.

A Memorandum of Understanding on Critical Infrastructure Protection will be prepared to coordinate joint efforts. The leaders also agreed to enhance network resilience and readiness for rapid repairs.

The Baltic Sea region has witnessed growing concerns over Russian sabotage since Western nations began supporting Ukraine following Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

Recent incidents, including suspicious activity by Russian-registered vessels near Denmark and Sweden, have heightened tensions.

The summit highlights NATO’s commitment to safeguarding the Baltic Sea amid escalating challenges posed by Moscow.

65 oil tankers drop anchor after latest US sanctions against Russia, Reuters reports
Sixty-five oil tankers paused operations in various places around the world following the recent U.S.-U.K. sanctions against Russia’s oil industry and shadow fleet, Reuters reported on Jan. 13, citing maritime tracking data.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:55 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 19 over past day.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 80 Shahed-type drones and various other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) overnight, Ukraine’s Air Forces reported on their Telegram channel. Air defenses shot down 58 drones over 11 oblasts, while 21 dummy drones were lost in the airspace, the Air Force said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.