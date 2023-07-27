Russian airstrike kills 1, injures 4 in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on Kivsharivka, a town south of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, killed a 74-year-old woman, oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on July 27.

According to Syniehubov, Russian forces used a KAB-250 guided bomb, which destroyed part of a five-story residential building. A nearby nine-story building was also damaged.

Four civilians were injured, ranging in age from 35 to 81.

Russia also launched a S-300 missile, causing a fire in a non-residential building in Velykyi Burluk, a village in Kupiansk district, Syniehubov added.

The governor reported that there were forest fires near the village of Ivashky, and that the school building was damaged by mortar shelling.

Apart from suffering from regular artillery and mortar shelling due to the geographical proximity to Russia, Kharkiv Oblast also faces missile and drone strikes on a daily basis.

On July 26, Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian forces had attacked the region with Iranian-made drones.

Industrial facilities were damaged as a result of the attack, according to Pervomaisk Mayor Mykola Baksheiev.