Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures 4, including child

Russian forces shelled the village of Pishchane in Kharkiv Oblast on July 24, injuring four people. Аccording to the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, a 12-year-old boy is among the wounded.

Two women, aged 31 and 48 years old, and a 60-year-old man, who was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds to the chest and leg, were also injured.

On July 23, a 70-year-old woman received multiple shrapnel wounds from a Russian strike in the village of Kucherivka, near the city of Kupiansk city. Kupiansk itself was shelled on July 22, killing one person and injuring another.

The Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported in the morning of July 23 that Ukrainian forces are holding the positions near Kupiansk, hindering Russian attempts to advance.

Russia is concentrating "more than 100,000 personnel, more than 900 tanks, more than 555 artillery systems, 370 MLRS" in the area of Kupiansk, according to Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Eastern Military Command, on July 17.

Over the past day, Russian military also attacked targeted Kharkiv and communities in the region's Chuhuivskyi, Kupianskyi, Iziumskyi districts, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on July 24.