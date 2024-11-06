Skip to content
Russia-Ukraine war can't be stopped overnight, Kremlin reacts to Trump

by Boldizsar Gyori and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 6, 2024 2:39 PM 2 min read
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov attends a press conference at the Palace of Independence on Dec. 19, 2022, in Minsk, Belarus. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

It is not possible to end the Russia-Ukraine war overnight, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said at a press conference on Nov. 6 in reference to statements by Donald Trump.

Trump, who was recently reelected U.S. president, claimed during his campaign that if he returns to the White House, he will end Russia’s war in Ukraine within "24 hours." He hinted at his message again while delivering his victory speech, telling his cheering supporters, "I’m going to stop the wars.”

"We have repeatedly said that the United States can help end the conflict in Ukraine. This, of course, cannot be done overnight," Peskov said. He added that he is not aware of any plans by Russian President Vladimir Putin to congratulate President-elect Trump.

Trump's plan to end the war within "24 hours" and get the U.S. "out" of Ukraine would likely benefit Russia by ceding Ukrainian territory and creating autonomous regions in the east, according to reporting in October.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky also previously voiced skepticism about Trump's ability to end the war within 24 hours, at least "without giving our land to Putin."

If Trump does slash U.S. aid to Ukraine, the American economy would take a hit, as the U.S. defense industry has received over $50 billion in investment due to America's support of Ukraine, with billions sent to states that helped Trump secure the White House again like Arkansas, Alabama, and Florida.

Zelensky congratulated Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election, voicing hope for "strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States."

‘I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says, as he claims victory
“They said ‘he will start a war.’ I’m not going to start a war, I’m going to stop the wars,” said Donald Trump during a speech in which he claimed victory in the 2024 presidential elections.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Boldizsar Gyori, The Kyiv Independent news desk
