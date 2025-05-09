Russia-Ukraine ceasefire agreement possible this weekend, Merz says

An agreement on a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine could be reached as early as this weekend, new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told reporters in Brussels on May 9.

Merz's comments come amid Russia's so-called Victory Day "truce," a temporary ceasefire from May 8-11 that Moscow unilaterally declared and has already violated.

"I have great hope that an agreement for a ceasefire in Ukraine will be reached this weekend," Merz said, according to the German outlet Die Welt.

Merz believes there is a "great chance" that Russia's three-day truce will be extended to 30 days and that "negotiations on a peace treaty could then begin."

Shortly after these remarks, Merz, who was sworn in on May 6, traveled to Ukraine in his first visit as Germany's chancellor. Merz will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on May 10 alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The leaders' visit is meant to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine and advance a proposal for a complete 30-day ceasefire in Russia's full-scale war. The U.S. and Europe are reportedly in alignment on the 30-day truce and are in the final stages of completing their proposal, according to Reuters.

U.S. President Donald Trump, after speaking with Zelensky via telephone on May 8, called for an "unconditional" month-long ceasefire and threatened additional sanctions against Russia if it does not agree to a peace deal.

The U.S. has initiated a series of failed peace talks and broken ceasefires in recent months, as Russian attacks against Ukraine have only grown deadlier.

According to Merz, the European leaders' ceasefire proposal is "largely identical" to the U.S. version.

"We very much hope that this will also be accepted on the Russian side," Merz said.

"The ball is entirely in Moscow's court."