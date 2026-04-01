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Russia targets VPN as internet crackdown grows

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by Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia targets VPN as internet crackdown grows
A teenager attempts to access the internet using his smartphone while walking near the Kremlin, on March 31, 2026, in Moscow, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) may begin monitoring Russian IT companies for possible use of virtual private network (VPN) services, pro-state outlet Kommersant reported on March 31, citing undisclosed sources.

Companies found to have VPN traffic could be removed from the state registry that provides lower tax rates, military service deferments for employees, and other benefits, according to a draft proposal reportedly prepared by the Russian Digital Development Ministry.

Russian authorities have been tightening their clampdown on the internet, leaving VPN services as one of the few options for Russian citizens to bypass online censorship.

Russia's Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev said on March 30 that the government will work to "reduce the use of VPNs."

Shadayev reportedly asked telecom operators and digital platforms to introduce fees and block users for using VPN services. The minister made the request following an order by Russian President Vladimir Putin, sources told Forbes.

Russian authorities have progressively intensified online censorship since the full-scale war in Ukraine began, an effort that accelerated rapidly in recent months.

Russia introduced in early March a "whitelist" system that allowed access only to selected websites — mainly pro-government social media, outlets, and official state sites — during ongoing mobile internet outages.

Internet shutdowns have become increasingly common in Russia, which the Kremlin justified as a security measure in the face of Ukrainian drone attacks.

Russia has also intensified its pressure on messaging platforms. In the summer of 2025, the country's telecommunications regulator began blocking voice calls on Telegram.

Officials are now moving toward a full ban on the messaging app, which could take effect as early as April.

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