Russia strikes village in Kherson Oblast, injuring 2

Russian troops carried out an attack on May 20 against the village of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring two people, the local military administration reported.

Bilozerka lies on the western bank of the Dnipro River, some 10 kilometers (six miles) west of the regional center of Kherson. Bilozerka was home to nearly 9,500 people before the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

A 74-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman were injured due to the Russian strike. Both got blast injuries and were hospitalized, according to the Kherson Oblast military administration.

The settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River have been subjected to near-daily Russian strikes since Ukraine liberated the area in November 2022, and Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank.

Earlier in the day, one civilian was killed in Kherson, and another one was injured as the Dniprovskyi district came under a Russian attack.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin previously reported eight people were injured over the past day in Kherson Oblast due to the Russian strikes.