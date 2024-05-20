Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Civilian casualties, Kherson, Kherson Oblast
Edit post

Russia strikes village in Kherson Oblast, injuring 2

by Kateryna Hodunova May 21, 2024 12:02 AM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian troops carried out an attack on May 20 against the village of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring two people, the local military administration reported.

Bilozerka lies on the western bank of the Dnipro River, some 10 kilometers (six miles) west of the regional center of Kherson. Bilozerka was home to nearly 9,500 people before the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

A 74-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman were injured due to the Russian strike. Both got blast injuries and were hospitalized, according to the Kherson Oblast military administration.

The settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River have been subjected to near-daily Russian strikes since Ukraine liberated the area in November 2022, and Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank.

Earlier in the day, one civilian was killed in Kherson, and another one was injured as the Dniprovskyi district came under a Russian attack.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin previously reported eight people were injured over the past day in Kherson Oblast due to the Russian strikes.

Updated: Russian airstrike targets Kherson, at least 19 injured
Russian forces carried out an airstrike against central Kherson on May 15, injuring at least 19 people, local authorities reported.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:25 PM

Every Western decision is late by a year, says Zelensky.

Western partners have been deliberating key decisions on military assistance for Ukraine for "too long," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 20 in an interview with Reuters. The president described the delivery of aid, particularly badly needed air defense, as "one big step forward, but before that, two steps back."
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.