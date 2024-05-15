Updated: Russian airstrike targets Kherson, at least 11 injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces carried out an airstrike against central Kherson on May 15, injuring at least 11 people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

A 15-year-old boy and his 53-year old father were injured in the attack, as was an 88-year-old man. The boy's father was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

The Russian strike damaged several residential buildings and an educational institution, Prokudin said.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the Fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.