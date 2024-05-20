Governor: Russian attack on Kherson kills 1, injures elderly man

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the city of Kherson on May 20, killing a man and injuring another, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

An enterprise in the Dniprovskyi district of the city reportedly came under the attack.

One civilian was killed, and a 72-year-old man was hospitalized with a mine-blast injuries, according to Prokudin.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Eight people were injured over the past day in Kherson Oblast, according to Prokudin.