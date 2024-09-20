Russia strikes Kharkiv with guided bombs, injuring at least 15

Russia attacked Kharkiv with guided bombs on the evening of Sept. 20, wounding at least 15 people, said Mayor Ihor Terekhov.
Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, is routinely attacked by Russia, regularly resulting in civilian casualties and damage to the city.
According to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, Russian Su-34 jets launched three guided bombs from across the border in Russia's Belgorod Oblast.
The bombs struck locations across the city, including homes, a highway near a hospital, and businesses.
The prosecutor's office shared a video that shows the moment the bombs struck.
Terekhov said that eight people were hospitalized as a result of the attack. The injured included two children aged 10 and 12 and a 17-year-old teenager.
The prosecutor's office clarified that two of the children were being treated for stress-related injuries.
On Sept. 15, a Russian attack on Kharkiv struck a high-rise building, killing a 94-year-old woman. Another 42 people were injured in the attack.