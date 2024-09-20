The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
News Feed, Kharkiv, Civilian casualties, Russia, Ukraine, War
Russia strikes Kharkiv with guided bombs, injuring at least 15

by Nate Ostiller September 21, 2024 2:13 AM 1 min read
First responders at the scene of a Russian guided bomb strike on Kharkiv on Sept. 20, 2024. (Screenshot of a video from the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked Kharkiv with guided bombs on the evening of Sept. 20, wounding at least 15 people, said Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, is routinely attacked by Russia, regularly resulting in civilian casualties and damage to the city.

According to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, Russian Su-34 jets launched three guided bombs from across the border in Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

The bombs struck locations across the city, including homes, a highway near a hospital, and businesses.

The prosecutor's office shared a video that shows the moment the bombs struck.

Guided bombs striking Kharkiv on Sept. 20, 2024. (Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office)

Terekhov said that eight people were hospitalized as a result of the attack. The injured included two children aged 10 and 12 and a 17-year-old teenager.

The prosecutor's office clarified that two of the children were being treated for stress-related injuries.

On Sept. 15, a Russian attack on Kharkiv struck a high-rise building, killing a 94-year-old woman. Another 42 people were injured in the attack.

Author: Nate Ostiller
Comments

