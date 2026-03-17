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Russia slams 'EU warmongers' for not backing Trump's war against its ally

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by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Russia slams 'EU warmongers' for not backing Trump's war against its ally
Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev in Anchorage, Alaska, US, on Aug. 15, 2025. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev on March 17 accused European leaders of being "anti-Trump" after they declined to support U.S. efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz during the conflict with Iran.

In a post on X responding to media reports about Europe's stance, Dmitriev said that those he called "EU warmongers" had revealed their true position by refusing to join U.S. President Donald Trump's push for allied naval deployments in the region.

"The masks are off," Dmitriev wrote. "U.K. and EU warmongers are showing how deeply anti-Trump they really are. They tried to hide it for a long time, but now everyone can see it."

The remarks followed Trump's appeals to multiple countries — including the U.K., China, France, Japan, and South Korea — to send warships and help restore freedom of navigation through the strait, a maritime corridor that carries roughly one-fifth of global oil trade.

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While London and several European allies have said they are discussing possible diplomatic and security measures to stabilize shipping in the area, none have publicly agreed to participate.

Dmitriev's criticism has highlighted contradictions in Moscow's position.

Russia has portrayed U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran as an unprovoked act of aggression and has condemned the campaign through statements by its Foreign Ministry, even as it continues its own war in Ukraine.

At the same time, Dmitriev's comments were widely seen as effectively encouraging additional countries to join military action against Tehran — one of Moscow's key strategic partners.

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Iran has deepened military cooperation with Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, supplying Shahed-type attack drones that Russian forces later adapted into their own Geran-series systems for sustained strikes on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.

During the escalation in the Middle East, U.S. officials have also alleged that Russia provided Tehran with intelligence on American military positions in the region, including naval vessels and aircraft.

Dmitriev, who was born in Kyiv, previously received an appointment from Russian President Vladimir Putin as a special envoy for economic affairs tasked with facilitating dialogue with Washington.

He has frequently engaged in contacts with U.S. officials, including Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, as part of broader diplomatic efforts between Moscow and the Trump administration.

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After bashing allies, Trump now wants their help — except from Ukraine
After months of disparaging his European allies, U.S. President Donald Trump suddenly seeks their assistance. But none rush to send warships to reopen the Strait of Hormuz amid Washington’s ongoing war with Iran, even as Trump warns that a lack of action would be “very bad” for NATO’s future. Experts who spoke to the Kyiv Independent see an emerging pattern. “Take unilateral actions without including allies, then bully them into supporting that action,” — this is how Trump’s approach was desc
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
RussiaKirill DmitrievDonald TrumpIranMiddle EastTrump & Russia
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Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he pursued studies in International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University, through a program offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

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