US citizen Ksenia Karelina pleads guilty to treason in Russian court over donation to Ukraine, state media reports

by Dmytro Basmat August 8, 2024 1:52 AM 2 min read
Ksenia Karelina, a dual US-Russian citizen, attends a court hearing in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Karelina plead guilty to treason charges on Aug. 7, her lawyer told Russian state media. (Sverdlovsk Regional Court/Reuters)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ksenia Karelina, a U.S.-Russian dual national accused of treason for allegedly raising money for the Ukrainian military, plead guilty to treason, Russian state-run news agency TASS claimed on Aug. 7.

Karelina’s lawyer Mikhail Mushailov told TASS that his client admitted to the charge.

Karelina, a 33-year-old resident of Los Angeles, was arrested in Russia earlier this year while visiting her grandparents. Authorities charged her with treason on the grounds that she donated $51.80 to the nonprofit organization Razom for Ukraine.

Karelina was not included in a major prisoner exchange that occurred on Aug. 1, which included 10 prisoners transferred to Russia, 13 prisoners transported to Germany, and three handed over to the United States. Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, and Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza were all released as part of the swap.

Karelina's trial began June 20 in the Sverdlovsk regional court and was held behind closed doors. The next hearing date is scheduled for Aug. 8, according to TASS.

Razom for Ukraine said on Feb. 20 that it was "appalled by reports that a U.S.-Russian dual national has been arrested by Russian authorities for purportedly making a charitable donation" to the organization.

Karelina will face up to 12 years in prison during sentencing.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
10:58 AM

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 3, injure 14 over past day.

A total of 13 Ukrainian oblasts came under Russian attacks – Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Luhansk, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter five regions.
