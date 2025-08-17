Russia seeks 'Ukraine's surrender, not peace,' Macron says ahead of talks with Trump

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Aug. 17 following a meeting of the so-called "coalition of the willing" that Russia is offering Ukraine's capitulation in its war against Moscow through its peace proposals.

"I don’t believe (Russian President Vladimir) Putin wants peace, Macron told reporters after co-chairing the meeting alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. "I believe he wants Ukraine’s surrender."

Macron, who will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Aug. 18 alongside President Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders, comes as no breakthroughs were achieved in Alaska during talks between Trump and Putin.

The New York Times (NYT) reported, citing European officials, that Putin outlined to Trump on Aug. 16 a peace plan that would involve Ukraine ceding unoccupied territory in exchange for Moscow's written promise not to invade again. Trump appeared to endorse this plan as the fastest way to a peace deal, the officials said.

Like Ukraine, Europe was blocked from participating in the Alaska Summit, leading to frustration over a lack of consultation as well as fears that Washington and Moscow will attempt to settle a peace deal without Kyiv involvement.

Amid mounting criticism from European allies — including a Nordic-Baltic Eight nations joint statement stating that "experience has shown that Putin cannot be trusted" — Macron told reporters that he believes Trump "wants peace," while stressing that European allies participate in upcoming talks about Ukraine.

"We want peace — a robust, lasting peace, preceded by the return of prisoners, of innocent people, and one that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries," Macron added.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky said on Aug. 17 that negotiations to end the war in Ukraine should begin at the current front line, amid questions surrounding proposals of land swaps to end the war.

"We need real negotiations, and that means they can begin where the front line currently stands. The line of contact is the best line for negotiations," Zelensky wrote on social media following a meeting with members of the so-called "coalition of the willing."

Zelensky said that European leaders agreed with Kyiv's assessment for the basis of negotiations, adding that "Ukraine’s Constitution makes it impossible to give up territory or trade land."

Following his summit with Putin, Trump said that the two leaders had "largely agreed" on territorial swaps and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Zelensky has firmly rejected the possibility of handing additional Ukrainian territory over to Russian occupation as part of a peace deal, insisting on establishing a ceasefire as the first step in any negotiations.