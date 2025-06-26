Russia reportedly helping North Korea build warships, but questions over seaworthiness remain after failed launch

Russia appears to have provided North Korea with extensive assistance in designing and rapidly constructing two advanced destroyers, the most modern in Pyongyang's fleet, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on June 25.

The destroyers, part of the new Choe Hyon class, were built in just over a year — an unusually fast timeline that analysts say would have been impossible without foreign support.

Satellite imagery and launch footage suggest a clear Russian design influence, including the distinctive bow and stern structure found on Russia's Admiral Grigorovich-class frigates.

One of the destroyers, launched in April, was followed in May by a failed launch during which the second vessel capsized in front of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The incident prompted outrage from Kim, who condemned the failed launch as a "criminal act" and placed blame on several state institutions, accusing relevant officials of "irresponsibility" which "could not be tolerated,"North Korean state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

According to the agency, a malfunction in the launch mechanism caused the stern of the 5,000-ton destroyer to slide into the water too early, while the rest of the ship remained stuck.

Damage to the bottom of the ship threw it off balance, and the bow failed to move, resulting in "a serious accident."

The wreck was recovered in early June.

Mike Plunkett, a senior naval analyst at Janes, an open-source intelligence company, told the WSJ that the ships appeared to have signs of Russian involvement. He pointed to identical hull lines and profiles where the hull connects to the side, between the Korean and Russian vessels.

One of the destroyers appears to be equipped with the Russian Pantsir-M system, marking the first time this advanced air-defense system has been seen on a non-Russian warship.

Plunkett noted that the ventilation grilles for the engine room were sealed with metal plates, indicating the ships might not yet have engines.

The news comes amid deepening military ties between Russia and North Korea. According to a May 29 report by the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT), Pyongyang shipped up to 9 million artillery shells and at least 100 ballistic missiles to Russia in 2024 alone.

In fall 2024, North Korea's role in Russia's war grew as it sent thousands of troops to Russia's western border to assist in repelling a Ukrainian incursion.

The partnership has also expanded into drone cooperation. On June 9, Ukraine's military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, said the two nations had agreed to begin production of Iranian-designed Shahed-136 drones on North Korean territory.