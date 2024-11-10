Skip to content
Russia launches record number of drones in overnight attack on Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 10, 2024 11:28 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian military members of an air defense rapid response group track down Russian drones while on night duty in Kyiv Oblast on March 1, 2024. (Zinchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian forces launched a record 145 drones at Ukraine overnight and Ukrainian air defense downed 62 drones, Ukraine’s Air Force wrote on Facebook on Nov. 10.

Air defense shot down drones in the regions of Odesa, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk. Ukrainian forces used anti-aircraft missiles, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups.

Apartment buildings and private property were damaged in Odesa, but no fatalities were reported. In Kyiv, air defense shot down around a dozen drones during two overnight air alerts, and the capital avoided any damage.

“Recently, the enemy has begun to change its tactics for using its drones. However, all components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces involved in the protection of airspace are responding to new challenges in an appropriate and effective manner,” Serhii Popko, head of Kyiv City Military Administration, wrote on Telegram.

Of the Russian drones, 67 were lost in different regions of Ukraine while 10 flew into Moldovan, Belarusian, and Russian airspace.

Russia has amped up its drone attacks recently and launched more than 2,000 strike drones against Ukraine in October, the General Staff reported on Nov. 1, breaking the previous record set in September by nearly 700.

Moscow has dialed down the use of more powerful and harder-to-intercept cruise and ballistic missiles. Experts who spoke to the Kyiv Independent said this may well be in preparation for an unprecedented mass attack rather than any sort of restraint from the Kremlin.

As drone strikes surge, Russia’s next mass missile attack on Kyiv likely imminent, experts and weary residents say
Russia’s aerial attacks against Kyiv have changed dramatically in recent weeks, becoming far more frequent yet far less destructive. Moscow has ramped up drone strikes on the capital — which overnight on Oct. 31 was attacked for the 20th time this month — and the rest of the country, while dialing…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:34 AM

EU preparing 15th sanctions package against Russia, targeting foreign-made parts.

"We have to strengthen anti-sanctions circumvention measures because Russia cannot produce (weaponry) without imported parts, chips and other components," the EU's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, said at a news conference in Kyiv. "We should use sanctions to isolate Russia's industrial capabilities from imports from other countries."
2:25 PM  (Updated: )

Ukrainian drones hit chemical plant in Russia's Tula Oblast, source says.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 9 that Ukraine struck seven Russian regions – including Tula Oblast – with 50 drones. Moscow claimed that it had shot down all 50 drones, including two over Tula Oblast, which is located south of Moscow.
