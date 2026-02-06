KI logo
War

Russia launches Friday morning rush hour missile, drone attack on Ukraine

by Chris York
People shelter at the Dorohozhychi subway station amid a Russian drone-and-missile strike on Feb. 3, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated regularly.

Russia launched a missile and drone attack on Ukraine on the morning of Feb, 6, with air raid sirens sounding across the entire country during the morning rush hour.

Air raid alerts were issued shortly before 9 a.m. Kyiv time, with Ukraine's Air Force warning of Shahed-type drones and missiles in the country's airspace.

Russian drones were recorded operating over Poltava, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kherson oblasts.

It also said Russian MiG-31s — a twin-seat supersonic aircraft capable of carrying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles — were active in Russian airspace. High-speed missiles were reported heading in the direction of Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast.

Russia also launched guided aerial bombs (KABs) targeting Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

There are no reports of damage or casualties at this time.

Chris York

News Operations Editor

Chris York is news operations editor at the Kyiv Independent. Before joining the team, he was head of news at the Kyiv Post. Previously, back in Britain, he spent nearly a decade working for HuffPost UK. He holds an MA in Conflict, Development, and Security from the University of Leeds.

Friday, February 6
