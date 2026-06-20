Russian attacks kill three and injures 45 civilians in Ukraine over last day

Russian forces killed three people and injured 45 others in attacks across the country over the past day, Ukrainian authorities reported on June 20.

In the city of Kharkiv, two people were killed and 10 were injured, including a child and a teenager, after Russian drones and glide bombs struck apartment buildings in an overnight attack, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

In the surrounding Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces targeted villages and other settlements, injuring three civilians, including two children, he added. Across the city and region, Russian strikes damaged homes, warehouses, and apartment buildings.

In neighboring Sumy Oblast, 13 people were injured as Russian forces pummeled the region with glide bombs and drones over the past day, Ukraine's National Police reported on Telegram.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 19 civilians were injured as Russian forces carried out 24 airstrikes, 642 drone strikes, five multiple-launch rocket system attacks, and 216 artillery strikes throughout the day, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

In the city of Kherson, a woman died in a hospital a day after being severely wounded by a Russian drone on June 19, the city military administration head Yaroslav Shanko reported.

In total, Russia launched 99 long-range drones overnight, 92 of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on June 20.

Russia continues to launch wide spread attacks on Ukraine despite Kyiv's repeated push for peace negotiations. Kyiv, in turn, has stepped up strikes on Russia, and targeted Moscow twice in a week, with its largest ever drone attack burning the Russian capital's oil refineries on June 18.