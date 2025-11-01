Russia kills at least 4, injures 48 across Ukraine over past day

At least four civilians were killed, and 48 others injured over the past day in Russian attacks across Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said on Nov. 1.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia targeted Ukraine overnight with 223 attack drones, including around 140 Shahed-type loitering munitions, as well as other UAVs such as Gerbera and decoy drones.

Ukraine’s air defenses shot down 206 drones. 17 drones reportedly reached their targets in seven different locations.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces launched 496 attacks on 14 settlements, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported. The strikes killed one person and injured three people. Authorities received 31 reports of damage to private homes, apartments, a commercial building, and infrastructure facilities.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, Governor Vitalii Kim said Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on Mykolaiv, reportedly using an Iskander-M missile with a cluster warhead. The attack killed one person and injured 15 others, including a child who is in moderate condition. The strike damaged a gas station and several vehicles.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces launched drone, artillery, and air strikes on over 20 settlements, including Kherson, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. The attacks targeted residential areas, critical and social infrastructure, damaging eight apartment buildings and 15 private homes. Two people were killed and 22 were injured.

In Sumy Oblast, regional officials said seven people were injured in Russian attacks on the region. Russian forces launched 82 attacks on 31 settlements. The strikes included guided aerial bombs, combat drones, FPV drones, grenade drops from UAVs, and rocket artillery. Eight residents were reportedly evacuated from border areas. The air raid alert in the region lasted for 15 hours.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Governor Vyacheslav Chaus said Russian forces carried out 23 attacks across the region, injuring one civilian and damaging civilian and critical infrastructure.