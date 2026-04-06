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Russia jails ex-Kursk Oblast governor for 14 years over Ukraine border fortifications fraud

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by Martin Fornusek
Russia jails ex-Kursk Oblast governor for 14 years over Ukraine border fortifications fraud
Former Governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast Alexei Smirnov, who was arrested along with his ex-deputy on suspicion of embezzling funds earmarked for border defenses with Ukraine, attends a court hearing via video link on a screen at the Moscow City Court in Moscow on July 16, 2025. (AFP via Getty Images)

Alexei Smirnov, a former governor of Kursk Oblast in Russia, was sentenced to 14 years in maximum-security prison for bribery, state media reported on April 6.

Smirnov served as the governor of Kursk Oblast from May to December 2024, a period during which Ukrainian forces launched an incursion into the border region and occupied part of its territory until March 2025.

He and his former deputy, Alexei Dedov, were arrested in April 2025 on charges of embezzling funds earmarked for the construction of fortifications.

Smirnov reached a plea deal last September and admitted receiving over 20 million rubles ($250,000) in kickbacks from contractors. A corresponding sum was confiscated from him as part of the court's ruling.

The ex-official was also fined 400 million rubles ($5 million), stripped of a state award, and barred from holding public office for 10 years, according to a district court ruling in Kursk.

Smirnov called the prison sentence "disproportionate, given the plea agreement."

"The number of years being requested... I don't think I even have that much life left in me," the 52-year-old ex-official said during the hearing, according to state news agency RIA Novosti.

Prosecutors have asked for a 15-year prison sentence and a fine of 500 million rubles ($6 million).

Smirnov was preceded as Kursk Oblast governor by Roman Starovoit, who later served as Russia's transport minister.

Starovoit died by apparent suicide in July 2025, shortly after he was dismissed as minister. Russian media linked Starovoit's dismissal to the Kursk Oblast fortifications embezzlement case.

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The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Kursk OblastCourtsCorruption
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Martin Fornusek

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Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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