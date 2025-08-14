Russia has lost 1,067,100 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,067,100 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 14.

The number includes 990 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,104 tanks, 23,130 armored fighting vehicles, 58,456 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,458 artillery systems, 1,466 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,207 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 51,043 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.