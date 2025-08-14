Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Russia has lost 1,067,100 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia has lost 1,067,100 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Soldiers prepare a cannon to fire and load it with shells as Ukrainian forces with the 117th territorial defense brigade operate an artillery position on June 19, 2025 in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine. (Nikoletta Stoyanova/Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,067,100 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 14.

The number includes 990 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,104 tanks, 23,130 armored fighting vehicles, 58,456 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,458 artillery systems, 1,466 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,207 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 51,043 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russia’s daily losses 3 times higher than Ukraine’s, Zelensky says
“For example, yesterday’s figures, which are roughly average: Russian losses per day are about 1,000 – 500 killed and 500 wounded,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a meeting with journalists attended by the Kyiv Independent.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Article image
WarUkraineRussiaGeneral StaffRussian lossesRussian armed forcesUkrainian armed forces
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, August 14
Thursday, August 14
Show More

Editors' Picks