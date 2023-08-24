Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched 39 attacks at communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Aug. 24, causing a total of 269 explosions, local military administration reported on Telegram.

The Russian military shelled nine communities, inlcuding Esman, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Khotin, Shalyhyne, Znob-Novgorodske, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda and Druzhbivka.

Multiple weapons were deployed against the region over the course of the day, including mortars, artillery, and unguided aerial missiles, according to the Ukrainian military.

Kransopillia community, located in the historic region of Sloboda Ukraine some 42 kilometers away from regional capital Sumy, was attacked with mortars and artillery while Bilopillia and Esman were attacked with unguided aerial missiles. There were no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.