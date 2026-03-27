Russia denies Putin asked oligarchs to fund war, calls contribution 'personal decision'

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied reports claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin asked oligarchs during a March 26 meeting to provide funds to support the war in Ukraine.

"One of the meeting participants did indeed say that he considered it necessary for the state to allocate a specific, very large sum of money," Peskov said on March 27. "That was his personal decision."

The denial follows reporting by the Financial Times, which cited unnamed sources as saying that Putin suggested that large businesses make contributions to the state budget.

The reported appeal to oligarchs comes as Russia faces a growing budget deficit and rising military spending linked to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russian billionaire and politician Suleyman Kerimov reportedly said during the gathering that 100 billion rubles (about $1.2 billion) would be allocated as part of the contribution.

According to the Bell, at least one other major businessman supported the idea, though he did not specify the amount. The outlet reported that the initiative came from Putin.

The Kremlin spokesperson claimed that the businessman supposedly justified the move by saying that many attendees had established their businesses in the 1990s with ties to the state.

"That is why many now consider it their duty to make such contributions," Peskov said.

During the public part of the meeting, Putin also urged oligarchs not to waste windfall profits from rising oil prices caused by the Iran conflict, warning that prices could fall again.