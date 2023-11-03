Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces continued aerial and artillery strikes on Sumy Oblast on Nov. 2, local authorities reported on Telegram.

Sumy is located about 50 kilometers from the Russian border and has been the target of near-daily shelling and other aerial bombardments since its liberation by Ukraine in April 2022.

Regional officials recorded 78 explosions from 11 attacks likely conducted by mortar strikes, artillery shelling, and kamikaze UAVs.

The communities of Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Svesy, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, and Myropillia, were hit. The post on Sumy's Regional Military Administration Telegram channel did not mention casualties.