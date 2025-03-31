The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Donetsk Oblast, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Pokrovsk, Russian offensive
Edit post

Russia again focusing on Pokrovsk sector, yet 'stalling,' Syrskyi says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 31, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read
Servicemen of the 155th Brigade of Ukraine's Armed Forces operate French-made CAESAR 155mm self-propelled howitzers on the frontline near Pokrovsk on Feb. 9, 2025, in Pokrovsk, Ukraine. (Pierre Crom / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is concentrating its main offensive efforts on the Pokrovsk sector in Donetsk Oblast but is "stalling" and failing to advance, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on March 31.

Pokrovsk, situated about 70 kilometers northwest of Donetsk, remains one of the most hotly contested areas of the front. Syrskyi previously claimed that 7,000 Russian soldiers were killed near the town in January alone.

In February, the situation near Pokrovsk somewhat stabilized, with the Ukrainian military saying that Russian troops were "bogged down" near the city.

The commander-in-chief said Ukraine's main tasks are holding defensive lines and stabilizing threats, which have been partially achieved, particularly in the Pokrovsk direction.

"At the same time, our troops use active defense tactics wherever possible. In some areas of the front line, they are advancing, improving the tactical situation, restoring dozens of positions, and restraining significant enemy forces," Syrskyi posted on Facebook.

The estimated Russian advance in the Pokrovsk sector in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, as of March 31, 2025, according to DeepState map. A white symbol marks Pokrovsk. (DeepState / OpenStreetMaps)

President Volodymyr Zelensky previously warned of renewed Russian offensives across the front, including in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

In March, Russia made major advances in its Kursk Oblast, a territory that Ukrainian forces took in August that Zelensky's administration had hoped to use as leverage in negotiations.

Capturing more Ukrainian territory would likely encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin to seek even harsher conditions in a potential peace deal that the U.S. seeks to mediate.

‘A very bloody war’ — What is the death toll of Russia’s war in Ukraine?
After holding a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Feb. 12 that “millions” of lives had been lost in Ukraine due to the “very bloody war.” It was not the first time Trump claimed that such numbers of people had been
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

5:15 PM
Video

Alexander Vindman: Trump repeats past US mistakes with Russia.

Alexander Vindman served as the director of European affairs for the United States National Security Council in 2018-2020, during U.S. President Donald Trump's first administration. The Kyiv Independent's Kate Tsurkan sits down with Vindman to discuss how Washington has historically misjudged Russia, "succumbing to hopes and fears," and why there is no real prospect of peace between Ukraine and Russia now.
12:24 PM

Ukraine receives $400 million tranche from IMF.

The funds represent the latest tranche of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, which will provide Kyiv with $15.6 billion in budget support over four years. With the additional $400 million in funding, the program has now distributed $10.1 billion in financing to Ukraine.
8:59 AM

Shooter opens fire on police in Russia's Murmansk.

The man began shooting from the roof of a building at Kolskiy Avenue 10 in the central part of the city, after which the authorities stormed the roof and "neutralized" the attacker, the regional Investigative Committee said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.