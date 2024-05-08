Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Oil, Luhansk
Edit post

Governor: Fire at oil depot in Russian-occupied Luhansk causes serious damage

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 8, 2024 3:54 PM 2 min read
A oil depot in the Russian-occupied city of Luhansk that caught fire on May 8, 2024. (Luhansk Oblast Governor Artem Lysohor/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

An oil depot in the Russian-occupied city of Luhansk was heavily damaged in a fire that Russian proxies claim was the result of a Ukrainian strike, Luhansk Oblast Governor Artem Lysohor said on May 8.

Leonid Pasechnyk, the Russian-installed leader in region, earlier claimed without evidence that Ukrainian forces had attacked the oil depot with U.S.-provided ATACMS missiles. At least five workers of the facility were injured and hospitalized, according to Pasechnyk.

While Ukraine has not claimed official responsibility for the incident, Kyiv has carried out a series of successful attacks on oil depots and refineries across Russia and in the occupied territories in an attempt to slow down the Kremlin's war machine.

"Refined oil products and infrastructure were destroyed," Lysohor wrote on his Telegram channel. He also said that Russia's proxies in the area were "searching for the culprits of the attack," and attempting to pin the blame on the Ukrainian military.

Subscribe to newsletter
War Notes

According to the governor, the fire at the oil depot occurred at night, and local rescuers were unable to cope with putting it out.

"The invaders know that no one will restore such facilities to them. And refueling Russian military equipment will become much more difficult," Lysohor said.

Russian forces will be forced to build a new logistics chain and store fuel farther from the front line after the fire, the local governor added.

Russian proxy claims missile strike on machinery factory in occupied Luhansk
A machinery factory in the Russian-occupied city of Luhansk came under attack on April 13, Moscow-installed head of the occupied region Leonid Pasechnik claimed.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.