Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 17 times

Russian forces launched 17 attacks on the border communties of Sumy Oblast on Feb. 7, the regional military administration reported.

The shelling caused at least 154 explosions in the area. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Four communities along the Sumy border came under fire. Explosions were recorded in Seredyna-Buda, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and Bilopillia.

The community of Bilopillia, located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border, suffered the most intense attacks. Russian troops targeted the community with mortar shelling, grenade launchers, and an air strike, causing 126 explosions.

Shelling from nearby Russian forces has been a daily occurence on the Sumy Oblast border since April 2022, when Ukrainian troops liberated the region.