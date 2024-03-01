Skip to content
Ukraine’s sea exports reach record monthly level since full-scale invasion

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 1, 2024 5:13 PM 2 min read
A cargo ship off the coast of Odesa Oblast on Nov. 9, 2023. (Yulii Zozulia / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Ukraine exported eight million metric tons of goods through the Black Sea corridor in February, reaching a monthly record level since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Infrastructure Ministry reported on March 1.

Ukraine established a temporary Black Sea corridor for civilian cargo ships following the collapse of the U.N.-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative in July last year after Russia had pulled out of the agreement and threatened to target all vessels sailing to Ukrainian ports.

The route doesn’t lead directly through international waters to the Bosphorus Strait but hugs the coastlines of Ukraine and NATO members Romania and Bulgaria, allowing ships to bypass the effective blockade imposed by Russia.

Out of the eight million metric tons of goods exported by sea in February, 5.2 million were Ukraine’s agricultural products, the Infrastructure Ministry said on Telegram.

Ukraine’s exports through the Black Sea ports in Odesa Oblast are gradually approaching pre-war levels, according to the ministry.

More than 90% of all Ukraine’s agricultural exports go through the ports in Odesa Oblast and those on the Danube River. Since the establishment of the temporary Black Sea corridor, Ukraine has reportedly exported almost 28 million metric tons of cargo, most of which are grain and (plant) oil, to 42 countries.

"Ukraine remains one of the key guarantors of food security. Especially with regard to grain exports to African and Asian countries," added the ministry.

1:12 PM

FT: Zara fashion retailer to return to Ukraine this year.

The Spanish fashion giant Zara is preparing to reopen its stores in Ukraine following the two-year closure amid Russia's full-scale invasion, according to the Financial Times report on March 1, referring to the company’s statement.
